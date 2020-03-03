Global Crop Insurance Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Crop Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Crop Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crop Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PICC

Zurich

Chubb

QBE

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Endurance Specialty

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

New India Assurance

ICICI Lombard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Crop Yield Insurance

Crop Price Insurance

Crop Revneue Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

MPCI

Crop Hail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crop Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crop Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crop Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

