Global Critical Care Information Systems Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis 2012-2016 & Forecasting 2019-2024

Critical care information systems are used to help manage the large amount of data generated in an intensive care unit every day. Obtaining, synchronizing, assimilating, and evaluating patient data is very difficult because of incompatibilities among monitoring equipment, the absence of standard data formatting and proprietary limitations from industry. The intensive care units are a specialized section of a hospital containing the equipment, medical and nursing staff, monitoring and life support devices necessary to provide continuous care to patients that are severely ill and medically unstable. Information and communication technology has the potential to address many problems encountered in ICU care and managing large amounts of patient and research data and reducing medical errors.

Critical Care Information Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The extensive use of physiological monitoring and organ support systems in critical care ensures that these areas are already technologically rich environments. This leads to a higher likelihood of acceptance of new information technology and ease in its implementation that reduces the inherent risk of information technology projects. However, clinical record keeping has been more challenging, particularly the requirement for electronic storage of a medico-legal record. Decision support ranges in its extent and requires further development. Successful integration with other hospital systems is highly desirable but may be made more difficult by the lack of rigorous technical standards in healthcare computing. The critical care information system is fundamental to the quality improvement, research and business reporting functions. The huge amount of data, the lack of common minimal and extensive data sets, and the technical challenges of software development, all combine to make this a resource expensive venture requiring on site customization. Purchasing and implementing a critical care information system is costly in human and material resources.

Critical Care Information Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of component the critical care information systems market can be segmented into

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of deployment the critical care information systems market can be segmented into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

On the basis of end-user the critical care information systems market can be segmented into,

Hospitals oLevel 2 ICU’s oLevel 3 ICU’s

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

The critical care information system provider’s offer specialized programs to the end-users assisting in management of health plans by offering solutions to increasing costs of complexities in various treatments.

Critical Care Information Systems Market: Overview

The critical care information system has been implemented in 201 adult and pediatric Level 3 and Level 2 critical care units. The system provides an important medium for monitoring and managing the province’s critical care resources more effectively, as well as highlighting opportunities for implementing quality improvement initiatives at individual hospitals and across the LHINs. Additionally, critical care information system supports the ventilator associated pneumonia and central line infection data collection under the ministry’s patient safety initiative. The data captured in critical information system is also used to develop quarterly reports to inform health care system improvements.

Critical Care Information Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for critical care information systems owing to extensive technological advancements in this region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have been successful in implementing eHealth and mHealth in their healthcare system, which as a result will boost the market growth. Also presence of developed healthcare and IT infrastructure, promising government initiatives in executing critical care information system in the current healthcare infrastructure and constantly improving reimbursement scenario is further propelling the market growth. Followed by North America is Europe market in the critical care information system owing to enhanced digitization of the healthcare processes and implementation of telehealth in this region. Asia Pacific include the acceptance and demand for high end medical. Countries like China, Japan and India are developing countries and hence fuel the market growth for critical care information system. Countries in Latin America like as Brazil and Mexico are the regions that have significant potential for growth due to evolving medical structure in the critical care information systems.

Critical Care Information Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players include Affiliated Computer Services Inc., All Scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CompuGroup Medical, Computer Sciences Corporation, iSOFT Group Limited, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., Optum, Inc., McKesson Corporation and Siemens Healthcare. The companies in this market are adopting various strategies like agreements, expansions, and product deployment to increase their share and create a strong position in the critical care information system market.

