Global Cricket Equipment Market: An Excellent Answer to a Highly Demanding Market 2019-2024

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end.

Cricket Equipment is the equipment needed when playing cricket. The equipment mainly includes cricket bats, cricket balls, cricket protective gear, and others.

Scope of the Report:

The global Cricket Equipment industry mainly concentrates in APAC, Europe, MEA and Americas. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Gray-Nicolls, Gunn & Moore, Sanspareils Greenlands, Kookaburra, Sareen Sports and Slazenger , which accounts for about 40 % of total production value. There are many production plants scattered in India which more dependent on the manual production.

The Cricket Equipment are mainly used by clubs, schools, individuals and others. The main application is clubs and individuals, which accounts for above 70% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Cricket Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 15 million US$ in 2024, from 13 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Cricket Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

