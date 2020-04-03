Global Credit Insurance Market Projections, SWOT Analysis , Risk Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Credit insurance or credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. The credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance.

Global Credit Insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.15% from 11011.9 million USD in 2017 to reach 12508.9 million USD by 2023. Demand for credit insurance continues to grow as new markets open up and trade continues to become more global. However, the market is clearly cyclical, with a strong correlation with GDP. Credit insurers faced weaker economic conditions that negatively affected their underwriting performance during 2013-2014.

The Global Credit Insurance market is expected to witness expansion in the near future. The credit insurance market is a huge market with low penetration. This market has a huge yet unrealized potential. Regulatory and insolvency frameworks vary widely between different countries, and although there is generally an upward trend in corporate insolvencies, the differences in frameworks and in reporting standards make comparison difficult. These factors have contributed to an increased awareness of and focus on trade risks on credit.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Credit Insurance market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12500 million by 2024, from US$ 11200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in the Credit Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Credit Insurance market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions.

This study considers the Credit Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Domestic Trade

Export Trade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Buyer: Turnover below EUR 5 Million

Buyer: Turnover above EUR 5 Million

The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Sinosure

Euler Hermes

Atradius

Coface

Zurich

Credendo Group

QBE Insurance

Cesce

