Global Craniomaxilofacial Device Industry to Grow by 7.2% CAGR by 2024 | A report by Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, KLS Martin, Depuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and others

Global craniomaxilofacial market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the market. Various key factors are mentioned in the report, which can facilitate the client in finding out the craniomaxilofacial market on competitive landscape analysis of prime makers, trends, opportunities, marketing ways analysis, Market Effect issue Analysis and shopper desires by major regions, types, applications in Global craniomaxilofacial market considering the past, present and future state of the business. The report discusses all the market trends and analyses all the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market. The report discusses the major players in conjunction with their share (by volume) in key regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) and the challenges faced by the key players.

Market Analysis:

The Craniomaxilofacial devices market accounted to USD 2.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Players:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Johnson & Johnson

KLS Martin

Depuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Integra Life Sciences

Osteomed L.P

Medartis Ag

Matrix Surgical USA

Calavera Surgical Design

Boston Medical Products

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. through its subsidiary DePuy Synthes announced the launch of 3D produced titanium-based facial surgical implants for the United States market. The product termed as “TRUMATCH Titanium 3D-Printed Implants” will be commercially distributed through a specialized distributor.

In June 2017, Summit Medical Group announced the launch of US FDA cleared maxilla-mandibular fixation (MMF) device, termed as “Minnie Ties Agile MMF”. The product is a first of its kind as it is a non-invasive product for use in jaw fractures.

In January 2017, Antibe Therapeutics Inc. announced the launch of “PentOS OI Max” company’s new bone graft substitute for use in dental biologics market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising incidences of road accidents and trauma cases

Rising awareness and demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries

Technological advancements and rising healthcare expenditure

High cost of craniomaxillofacial surgeries

Segmentation:

Product

Cranial flap fixation

cmf distraction

tmj replacement

thoracic fixation

bone graft substitute.

Material

polymers

bioabsorbable

metals

alloys and ceramic calcium

Nature

Reabsorbable

Non-reabsorbable

Application

neurosurgery and ent

orthognathic and dental

plastic surgery

End-user

hospitals

ambulatory surgical centers

clinics

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Countries

US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The craniomaxilofacial devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of craniomaxilofacial devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

