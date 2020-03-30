Global Cranberry Extracts Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cranberry Extracts Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 114 pages with table and figures in it.

Cranberry contains proanthocyanidins, also known as proanthocyanidins or condensed tannins, which are few of the other fruits and vegetables, making it impossible for bacteria to adhere to the growth of the human body, thereby reducing the probability of acquired infections. Improves atherosclerosis, restores elasticity, prevents multiple arterial blood flow from cardiovascular disease, and significantly improves outcomes. Cranberry’s vitamin C, iron, antioxidants, and proanthocyanidins are abundant to prevent cell damage while maintaining cell health and vitality, leaving skin soft and rosy.

Cranberries have long been cherished for their nutritional and medicinal properties. Dating back to the 17th century, cranberries were used to relieve stomach ailments, liver problems and bowel disorders. Today, cranberry products are most frequently used to help the body manage symptoms of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).

Globally, Cranberries are planted in North America. USA and Canada are the major source of Cranberries. Also, supply of Cranberries is quite concentrated with Atoka, Ocean Spray and several other US company taking dominant share in the market. The market of Cranberries extracts is concentrated, with Indena, Nexira, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals, Diana Food, Biosfered, Zhejiang Jianfeng Health, Hunan Huacheng and Jiaherb as the major suppliers. Herbal medicine manufacturers are its main customers, which is also the most value added sector in the industry chain. Major suppliers are from France and USA, which has long history supplying Cranberries extracts to the market. Chinese suppliers offer products at much lower price, and the products has been founded growing popular in North America.

The global Cranberry Extracts market is valued at 96 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 120.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cranberry Extracts market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report presents the worldwide Cranberry Extracts market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Indena

Nexira

Naturex

Bio-Botanica

Maypro

Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals

Diana Food

Biosfered

Zhejiang Jianfeng Health

Hunan Huacheng

Jiaherb

Cranberry Extracts Breakdown Data by Type

Cranberry Liquid Extract

Cranberry Powder Extract

Cranberry Extracts Breakdown Data by Application

Health Care Industry

Food and Cosmetics

Other

Cranberry Extracts Production by Region: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions.

Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South, america, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle , East and Africa.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cranberry Extracts status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cranberry Extracts manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cranberry Extracts :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cranberry Extracts market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

