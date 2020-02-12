Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

CEPs are used for the delivery of parcels and documents to various types of customers such as business customers, retail customers, and government agencies. The documents and parcels delivered by the CEP vendors are non-palletized items and weigh less than 110 pounds. Express delivery is a time-bound delivery, where the shipment is delivered within a day or two and also as per the requirements of a customer. Whereas, courier service providers deliver shipments that are in very short distance. In addition, CEP vendors provide various value-added services to customers, further enhancing the delivery process.

To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market focused and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.

In 2018, the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allied Express

AK Express

Aramex

FedEx

United Parcel Service

Interlink Express Parcels

One World Express

DTDC

TNT Express

DX Group

Deutsche Post DHL

ONS Express and Logistics

Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)

Antron Express

City Link

Naparex

A1Express

Bring Couriers

Hermes Europe

Parcelforce Worldwide

General Logistics Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air

Ship

Road

Market segment by Application, split into

Business-to-business (B2B)

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

