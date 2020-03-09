Global Counter UAV Market is Projected to Expand at a Steady CAGR over the Forecast Period 2024

Counter UAV Market research report 2019-2024 presents a comprehensive study of the Counter UAV Market in Global Industry. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc. Counter UAV industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 39.61% of the total value of global Counter UAV in 2015. Lockheed Martin is the world leading manufacturer in global Counter UAV market with the market share of 5.07% in 2015.

Counter UAV Market Top Key Players:

Lockheed Martin, SRC, Thales SA, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Dedrone, DroneShield, Aaronia AG, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS), Airbus Defence and Space, Battelle, Blighter Surveillance System, Chess Dynamics Ltd and others…

Segmentation by product type:

– Type I

– Type II

Segmentation by application:

– Civil

– Military

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Counter UAV market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Counter UAV market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Counter UAV key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Counter UAV market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Counter UAV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Counter UAV Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Counter UAV Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Counter UAV Segment by Type

2.2.1 Type I

2.2.2 Type II

2.3 Counter UAV Consumption by Type and others…

