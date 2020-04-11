Global Cottonseed Meal Market : Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

Cottonseed meal is a by-product of the extraction process of oil from cottonseed. Cottonseed meal is a rich source of fats, proteins, energy, and fiber and owing to the reason that it is very unusual to have all these nutrients in one meal, the demand for cottonseed meal is expected to rise in the market. Due to the high bioavailability of cottonseed meal, the feed conversion rate is also very high which makes it a suitable ingredient for animal feed. There is a steady growth in the global demand for animal-derived products such as poultry, dairy, and meat which is leading to the growth of compound feed industry and cottonseed meal has an important role in compound feed formulation which explains the proportionality between the growth of cottonseed meal market and feed industry. Since cottonseed meal has a high protein content they are mostly used in feed where high fiber and protein content is desired.

The protein content of the cottonseed meal depends on the type of extraction process used in the extraction of oil and it varies from 20-50%. Cottonseed meal is also a rich source of fat content which makes it fit for dairy cows as farmers are keen to enhance the quality of the milk that is obtained from the cows and acts as one of the major contributors to the growth in demand for cottonseed meal. Apart from the high nutrient content, cottonseed meal doesn’t possess any anti-nutritional properties making it a safer alternative to cottonseed meal’s synthetic counterparts thereby leading to rising in demand for cottonseed meal in the market over the forecast period.

Globally, cottonseed meal is used for majorly feed industry and as a fertilizer. The animal feed industry is witnessing a boost owing to the fuelling demand for animal-derived products which tends to complement the growth in the demand for cottonseed meal. Cottonseed meal protein, being a more degradable protein when compared to the other alternatives such as rapeseed meal or soy meal, tends to be the best option while the selection of ingredients for the animal feed.

Cottonseed meal contains macronutrients such as proteins, fats, and fibers which are essential for proper development and growth of animals thus making cottonseed meal a favorable preference for animal feed. Owing to the reason that cottonseed meal is a by-product of cottonseed oil extraction process the cost of cottonseed meal is relatively low which is a major growth driver for the global cottonseed meal market. The rising demand for natural ingredients in animal feed is also one of the major factor contributing to the hike in demand for the cottonseed meal in the market.