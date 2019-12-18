Global Cotton Yarn Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Cotton Yarn Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Cotton Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fiber, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, and rope making.

The production of cotton yarn increases to 20081 K MT in 2018 from 18435 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.75%.

In consumption market, Asia Pacific is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, this region occupied 89.07% of the global consumption volume in total.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cotton Yarn market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 80970 million by 2024, from US$ 69980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cotton Yarn business, shared in Chapter 3.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/8458/global-cotton-yarn-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cotton Yarn market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cotton Yarn value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Texhong

Hengfeng

Weiqiao Textile

Henan Xinye Textile

BROS

Huafu

Lutai Textile

China Resources

Guanxing

Huamao

Vardhman Group

Alok

Nahar Spinning

Shandong Ruyi

Dasheng

Sanyang

KPR Mill Limited

Lianfa

Huafang

Trident Group

Parkdale

Nishat Mills

Bitratex Industries

Fortex

Aarti International

Spentex

Nitin Spinners

Daewoo

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carded Yarn

Combed Yarn

Others

In 2018, Carded Yarn accounted for a major share of 58.33% in the global Cotton Yarn market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47495.28 million USD by 2025 from 38692.34 million USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Apparel

Home Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Other

In Cotton Yarn market, the Apparel Textiles holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 12989 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.23% during 2019 and 2025.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/8458/global-cotton-yarn-market

Related Information:

North America Cotton Yarn Market Growth 2019-2024

United States Cotton Yarn Market Growth 2019-2024

Asia-Pacific Cotton Yarn Market Growth 2019-2024

Europe Cotton Yarn Market Growth 2019-2024

EMEA Cotton Yarn Market Growth 2019-2024

Global Cotton Yarn Market Growth 2019-2024

China Cotton Yarn Market Growth 2019-2024

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 162 City of Industry, CA 91748 US