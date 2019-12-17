Global Cotton Yarn Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Cotton Yarn Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Cotton Yarn Production Increases To 20081 K MT In 2018

Cotton Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fiber, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, and rope making.

Cotton yarn industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world cotton yarn industry. The main market players are Texhong, Weiqiao Textile, Huafu, Henan Xinye Textile, Aarti International, Spentex and Daewoo. The production of cotton yarn increases to 20081 K MT in 2018 from 18435 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.75%.

In consumption market, Asia Pacific is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, this region occupied 89.07% of the global consumption volume in total.

Cotton yarn has mainly two types, which include cotton carded yarn and combed yarn. With wide application fields of cotton yarn, the downstream application industries will need more cotton yarn products. So, cotton yarn has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for cotton yarn is cotton and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of cotton yarn, and then impact the price of cotton yarn. The production cost of cotton yarn is also an important factor which could impact the price of cotton yarn.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

