Global Corrugated Boxes Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Corrugated Boxes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Corrugated Boxes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Corrugated Boxes market, Corrugated box is the use of hollow structure of the corrugated cardboard, through the molding process made of packaging containers.
Corrugated Boxes are mainly classified into the following types: Single Corrugated, Double Corrugated, Triple Corrugated. Single Corrugated is the most widely used type which takes up about 87 % of the total in 2016 in Global.
The global Corrugated Boxes market is valued at 145810 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 146850 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Corrugated Boxes volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrugated Boxes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Corrugated Boxes market is segmented into
Single Corrugated
Double Corrugated
Triple Corrugated
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Electronics & Home Appliance
Consumer Good
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other
Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Regional Analysis
The Corrugated Boxes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Corrugated Boxes market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Corrugated Boxes market include:
International Paper
WestRock (RockTenn)
Smurfit Kappa Group
Rengo
SCA
Georgia-Pacific
Mondi Group
Inland Paper
Oji
Cascades
Alliabox International (Alliance)
DS Smith
Packaging Corporation of America
Bingxin Paper
SAICA
Shanying Paper
Rossmann
BBP (Alliance)
YFY
Cheng Loong Corp
Stora Enso
THIMM
Hexing Packing
Europac Group
Long Chen Paper
KapStone
Salfo Group
Come Sure Group
Jingxing Paper
PMPGC
