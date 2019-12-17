Global Corporate Clothing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Corporate Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Corporate Clothing Sales Increased From 2485.59 M Units In 2014 To 2869.34 M Units In 2018

Corporate Clothing or Uniforms & Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.

In this report, some manufacturers have rental service of Uniforms & Workwears. Most of the Uniforms & Workwears for rental are self-produced. In this report, we count the production business of Uniforms & Workwears (excluding rental service).

Corporate clothing is clothing worn for work, especially work that involves manual labour. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in corporate clothing because it is built to provide durability and safety. Corporate clothing has different functional properties. General workwear is one of the largest types, which are mainly used in service industry and manufacturing industry.

The global sales of corporate clothing increased from 2485.59 M Units in 2014 to 2869.34 M Units in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.65%. The global corporate clothing market is valued at USD 54173 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 71408 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% between 2018 and 2025. Europe, China, USA and East Asia play an important role in global corporate clothing market. The world corporate clothing sales market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

At present, the production of corporate clothing is distributed evenly in China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Southern Europe, Central America and Turkey. China still is the largest production country of corporate clothing in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European and American manufacturers mainly manufacture high quality corporate clothing, special protective clothing and fashion clothes. Or some international giants such as VF transfer production bases to the rest of the world. This industry is a labor-intensive industry, and it is difficult for local manufacturers in Europe and the United States to compete with low-priced products.

VF Corporation, Fristads Kansas Group, Aramark, Alsico, Adolphe Lafont, Carhartt, Cintas, UniFirst, Sioen and Engelbert Strauss are the world’s leading players. The industry’s financial and technical barriers are so low that it is difficult to estimate how many companies around the world.

Today’s industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise production and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead development and get products to market faster is also critical.

