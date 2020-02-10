Global Cork Stoppers Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Arcognizance.com shared “Cork Stoppers Market” report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Cork stopper is a stopper made of cork. Cork is an impermeable buoyant material, a prime-subset of bark tissue that is harvested for commercial use primarily from Quercus suber (the Cork Oak), which is endemic to southwest Europe and northwest Africa. Cork is composed of suberin, a hydrophobic substance and, because of its impermeable, buoyant, elastic, and fire retardant properties, it is used in a variety of products, the most common of which is wine stoppers. The montado landscape of Portugal produces approximately half of cork harvested annually worldwide, with Corticeira Amorim being the leading company in the industry. Cork was examined microscopically by Robert Hooke, which led to his discovery and naming of the cell, especially a bottle stopper.

Scope of the Report:

Corked stopper industry has an intense competition in recent years. American consumers prefer wine with cork stoppers. In the past five years, the survey found that top 100 wine companies using cork stoppers lead the growth of the wine market. As of April 2015 , the use of cork packaging wines accounted for 59% market share, while five years ago, this share is only 50 %.

The technology here is continuing developing. What is more, its growth rate is very high with a growth rate of 9.95% in 2015. Even though the alternative products resulting in the market more competitive. The main drivers of the market here are: the development of the economy and, advances in cork technology innovation and sorting, testing technology, cork contamination problem has been greatly reduced, increase demand of wine, sustainable environmental awareness.

At present, there are nine companies make up more than 85 % market share of the US Cork Stoppers market in 2015, and the top two manufacturers are Nomacorc and Cork Supply, making more than 50% market share of the total market in US.

The US Cork Stoppers market has been growing fast in recent years; the manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the United States market through their quantity products and advance technology.

The worldwide market for Cork Stoppers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Cork Stoppers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

