Global Copper Mining Market 2019 Analysis By Key Players – Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Sumitomo Metal Mining, Sumitomo Corporation, Grupo Mexico, Glencore International AG, Southern Copper Corp, Amerigo Resources Ltd., Glencore International, BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto, Codelco, Xstrata and Bougainville Copper Limited.

Global copper mining market is fragmented among the prominent players across the world. Moreover, the major market players are looking forward for increasing their investment for business expansion strategies. Some of the major players operating in the global market of copper mining include Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Sumitomo Metal Mining, Sumitomo Corporation, Grupo Mexico, Glencore International AG, Southern Copper Corp, Amerigo Resources Ltd., Glencore International, BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto, Codelco, Xstrata and Bougainville Copper Limited.

The market for copper mining across the globe has been segmented by different mining methods, end-user industries and geography. Major factor expected to drive investment in copper mining market across the globe over the forecast period is intensifying demand of copper from manufacturing economies for instance China and India.

Moreover, China is the biggest consumer of industrial metals including copper as well as shares highest share of overall copper consumption. Likewise, many other developing economies in Asia-Pacific region are shifting towards becoming industrial economies such as Indonesia & Vietnam that is another factor pushing the market growth. In addition, huge infrastructure development plans in developing regions like Asia, Latin America & Africa are will further propel the market in upcoming years. On the other hand, growing operational cost of copper mining industry is one of the factor that can restraint the market growth over the forecast spell.

Furthermore, Latin America is one of the prominent market for the industry in terms of production as Chile is one of the leading copper producing country in the region as well as has world’s largest copper mines located.

Similarly, end-user industries segment of global copper mining industry is sub-segmented into building & construction industry, equipment manufacturers, transportation and infrastructure industry. Equipment manufacturers division amongst these end-user industries leads with the biggest copper mining market share. Geographical segment of the market bifurcates it into several key regions covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Key segments of the global copper mining market include:

Mining Method Segment

Underground mining

Open pit mining

End-user industries Segment

Building & construction industry

Equipment manufacturers

Transportation industry

Infrastructure industry

Geographical Segment

North America

Latin America

Europe, Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

