Global Copper Clad Laminate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Copper Clad Laminate Market Revenue Was Valued At 14587.88 M USD In 2018

Copper clad laminate (CCL), a base material for electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacturing of printed circuit board (PCB), is widely used in electronic products, including TV, radio, computer, and mobile communications.

The global revenue of Copper Clad Laminate market was valued at 14587.88 M USD in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17327.14 M USD in 2025. In the future six years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 2.22%.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Copper Clad Laminate market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Copper Clad Laminate in 2018.

In the industry, KBL profits most in 2018 and recent years, while SYTECH and Panasonic ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.28%, 10.20% and 8.20% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are seven mainly types of Copper Clad Laminate, including Paper board, Composite substrate, Normal FR4, High Tg FR-4, Halogen-free board, Special board and Others. And Normal FR4 is the main type for Copper Clad Laminate, and the Normal FR4 reached a sales value of approximately 5185 M USD in 2018, with 35.54% of global sales value.

Copper Clad Laminate technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

