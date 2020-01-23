Global Cooling Tower Rental Market 2018: Segmented by Applications, End Users, Key Regions

The Global Cooling Tower Rental Market was valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2017 to 2025.

A Cooling Tower is a heat rejection device that rejects waste heat to the atmosphere through the cooling of a water stream to a lower temperature. Productivity can suffer due to the limited capacity of permanent cooling towers, especially during the hot summer months and to avoid this, organizations use Cooling Tower rental system. This system have several benefits such as  provides supplement cooling water flows, Provide cooling for planned system turnarounds, increases capacity, reduce cold water temperatures, keeping productivity at maximum levels.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing focus on renewable energy

1.2 Rise in economic benefits of rental cooling towers over purchased cooling towers

1.3 Rising adoption of rental cooling towers in refineries & chemical plants

1.4 Growing HVACR deployments

1.5 Growing need for supplemental cooling and emergency response

1.6 Advancements in cooling tower rental market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising need for large quantities of water

2.2 Lack of technical expertise

Market Segmentation:

The Global Cooling Tower Rental Market is segmented on the design, type, capacity, end user, and region.

1. Design:

1.1 Natural Draft

1.2 Mechanical Draft

2. By Type:

2.1 Wet

2.2 Dry

2.3 Hybrid

3. By Capacity:

3.1 500-1000 tons

3.2 Up to 500 tons

3.3 1000-1500 tons

3.4 1500-3000 tons

3.5 Above 3000 tons

4. By End User:

4.1 Commercial

4.2 Industrial

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Aggreko

2. Caterpillar

3. Sunbelt Rentals

4. Engie Refrigeration

5. KTK Kühlturm

6. Midwest Cooling Tower Services

7. Trane

8. ICS Cool Energy

9. SPX Corporation

10. United Rentals

11. Johnson Controls

12. Carrier Rental Systems

13. Jacir

14. Cooling Tower Depot

15. Baltimore Aircoil Australia

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL COOLING TOWER RENTAL MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL COOLING TOWER RENTAL MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL COOLING TOWER RENTAL MARKET , BY DESIGN

5.1 Overview

5.2 Natural Draft

5.3 Mechanical Draft

6 GLOBAL COOLING TOWER RENTAL MARKET , BY TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Wet

6.3 Dry

6.4 Hybrid

7 GLOBAL COOLING TOWER RENTAL MARKET , BY CAPACITY

7.1 Overview

7.2 500-1000 tons

7.3 Up to 500 tons

7.4 1000-1500 tons

7.5 1500-3000 tons

7.6 Above 3000 tons

8 GLOBAL COOLING TOWER RENTAL MARKET , BY END USER

8.1 Overview

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Industrial

9 GLOBAL COOLING TOWER RENTAL MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012  2025

10 GLOBAL COOLING TOWER RENTAL MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company Market Share

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.4 Key Development Strategies

11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Aggreko

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Product Outlook

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Caterpillar

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Financial Performance

11.2.3 Product Outlook

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Sunbelt Rentals

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Product Outlook

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Engie Refrigeration

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Financial Performance

11.4.3 Product Outlook

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 KTK Kühlturm

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Product Outlook

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.6 Midwest Cooling Tower Services

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Financial Performance

11.6.3 Product Outlook

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.7 Trane

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Financial Performance

11.7.3 Product Outlook

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.8 ICS Cool Energy

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Financial Performance

11.8.3 Product Outlook

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.9 SPX Corporation

11.9.1 Overview

11.9.2 Financial Performance

11.9.3 Product Outlook

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.10 United Rentals

11.10.1 Overview

11.10.2 Financial Performance

11.10.3 Product Outlook

11.10.4 Key Developments

11.11 Johnson Controls

11.11.1 Overview

11.11.2 Financial Performance

11.11.3 Product Outlook

11.11.4 Key Developments

11.12 Carrier Rental Systems

11.12.1 Overview

11.12.2 Financial Performance

11.12.3 Product Outlook

11.12.4 Key Developments

11.13 Jacir

11.13.1 Overview

11.13.2 Financial Performance

11.13.3 Product Outlook

11.13.4 Key Developments

11.14 Cooling Tower Depot

11.14.1 Overview

11.14.2 Financial Performance

11.14.3 Product Outlook

11.14.4 Key Developments

11.15 Baltimore Aircoil Australia

11.15.1 Overview

11.15.2 Financial Performance

11.15.3 Product Outlook

11.15.4 Key Developments

12 Appendix

12.1 Related Reports

