Global Control Valves Market Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

The report, titled “Control Valves Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025,” gives a thorough account of the present state of the Global Control Valves Market and the industry concerning it. The report presents an expansive account of the crucial elements of the market, the macro and micro factors that are essential for companies to gain competitive advantage in the market, the key factors that will have the most significant influence on the growth trajectory of the market, and several other aspects of the Control Valves Market from a regional as well as a global perspective.

Global Control Valves Market: Overview

The Control Valves market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. Estimations for year 2015 are provided as historical data. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing influential role in the control valves market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends expected to impact market’s growth during the said period.

The study provides a comprehensive perspective of global control valves market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn and thousand units). The global control valves market has been classified into five geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Regions are further divided into three to five prominent countries/regions and market for each of prominent country/region has further segmented by actuation technology, by Type and by applications.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends that is expected to influence the current nature and future status of this market. Key indicators mentioned in the report, provide a robust view about the vital factors that led to the strong adoption of control valves around the globe. The key indicators also provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the control valves market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.

Global Control Valves Market: Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of actuation technology, type, application region and prominent countries. By actuation technology, the segments defined are manual control valve, pneumatic control valve, hydraulic control valve and electric control valve. Types include five segments ball valve, butterfly valve, cryogenic valve, globe valve, others. Applications includes eight segments power generation, oil and gas, chemical industry, food & beverages, automotive, pharmaceuticals, wastewater management, others.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global control valves market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the control valves market. The comprehensive control valves market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting control valves market growth.

Global Control Valves Market: Competitive Landscape

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the technology used in control valves market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that help them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s five forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the control valves market. This report also provides comparative analysis of control valves on the basis of various parameters namely, cost, application area and service integration.

Honeywell International Inc. Emerson Electric Co., KITZ Corporation, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporation, AVK Holding A/S, Rotork Plc., General Electric Company, Goodwin International Ltd are some of the major players operating within the control valves market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Control Valves Market

By Actuation Technology

– Manual Control Valve

– Pneumatic Control Valve

– Hydraulic Control Valve

– Electric Control Valve

By Type

– Ball Valve

– Butterfly Valve

– Cryogenic Valve

– Globe Valve

– Others

By Application

– Power Generation

– Oil and Gas

– Chemical Industry

– Food & Beverages

– Automotive

– Pharmaceuticals

– Wastewater Management

– Others

By Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– The U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East and Africa

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

