Global Contract Research Organizations Market 2019 by Types, Countries, Top Players, Application, Revenue, Growth Strategies, Demand & Forecast Study 2023

Global Contract Research Organizations Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

A contract research organization (CRO) is a company that provides support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis. A CRO may provide such services as biopharmaceutical development, biologic assay development, commercialization, preclinical research, clinical research, clinical trials management, and pharmacovigilance. CROs are designed to reduce costs for companies developing new medicines and drugs in niche markets. They aim to simplify entry into drug markets, and simplify development, as the need for large pharmaceutical companies to do everything ‘in house’ is now redundant.

Increasing adoption of laboratory automation systems is anticipated to accentuate growth of this market over the next decade. For example, approximately more than 30% of the laboratories in North America, Europe, and Japan have implemented a significant degree of laboratory automation.

Advantages of automation such as its ability to reduce errors, improve efficacy, and enhance patient safety by integrating electronic, mechanical, and informatics tools are expected to propel the market.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2344739

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance)

IQVIA

Syneos Health

Paraxel International Corporation

PRA Health Sciences

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

ICON Public Limited Corporation

Wuxi Apptec

Medpace Holdings, Inc

This study considers the Contract Research Organizations value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Clinical-study

Clinical-trial

Segmentation by application:

Large Company

Small Company

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2344739

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Contract Research Organizations market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Contract Research Organizations market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Contract Research Organizations Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Contract Research Organizations by Players

4 Contract Research Organizations by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Contract Research Organizations Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Contract Research Organizations Product Offered

11.1.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance) Contract Research Organizations Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance) News

11.2 IQVIA

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Contract Research Organizations Product Offered

11.2.3 IQVIA Contract Research Organizations Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IQVIA News

11.3 Syneos Health

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Contract Research Organizations Product Offered

11.3.3 Syneos Health Contract Research Organizations Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Syneos Health News

11.4 Paraxel International Corporation

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Contract Research Organizations Product Offered

11.4.3 Paraxel International Corporation Contract Research Organizations Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Paraxel International Corporation News

11.5 PRA Health Sciences

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Contract Research Organizations Product Offered

11.5.3 PRA Health Sciences Contract Research Organizations Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 PRA Health Sciences News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]