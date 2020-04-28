Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market is Expected to Reach to a Valuation of USD 54.1 Billion by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Contract Research Organization Services Market accounted for USD 34.8 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 54.1 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Continuous rise in the number of clinical trials and increasing research and development expenditure are key growth drivers of contract research organization services (CROs) market. Emerging markets such as biosimilar and biologics and growing demand for specialized testing services will benefit the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of contract research organization services (CROs) market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Services

– Post-Approval Services

– Clinical Services

– Preclinical Services

– Central Lab Services

– Others Services

By Therapeutic Area

– Diabetes

– Oncology

– Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

– Cardiovascular Diseases

– Respiratory Disorders

– Others

By End User

– Pharmaceutical Companies

– Academic Institutes

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Charles River Laboratories, Inc.,

– LabCorp

– Quintiles (IQVIA)

– The Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

– PAREXEL

– PRA Health Sciences

– Envigo

– Syneos Health

– Medpace

– Chiltern

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

