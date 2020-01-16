Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Reach US$1.1 billion by 2025 | CMR Report

The Advanced Research on Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market is expected to be around $1.1 billion by 2025. Rising incidence of diabetes worldwide, technological advancements in CGM devices (such as advent of artificial pancreas), and rising awareness about the availability of CGM devices are the factors responsible for the growth of this market. However, stringent regulations and expensive CGM devices are set to hamper the market growth.

Competitive Analysis of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market:

abbott Laboratories

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Dexcom Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Medtronic

Echo TherapeuticsInc

Senseonics Holdings Inc

Distinguishing the increasing predominance of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, this market research report demonstrates to be a key source of management and thorough data on the market across the globe. To coordinate with the perspective and forecast, this Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices report assesses the present market along with the changing trends on the marketplace. It is systematic research depending on the market and examines the competitive frame of their global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry. Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace. The Report Data includes marketplace figures, graphs, and statistics and renders an innovative degree calculated strategy of their worldwide market.

Categorical Division by Type:

Transmitters and Receivers

Sensors

Insulin Pumps

Based on Application:

Homecare Diagnostics

Hospitals

Market Opportunities

CGMS technology has opened up a new way for the most awaited, high-tech, closed-loop ‘artificial/bionic pancreas’. The artificial pancreas can significantly improve diabetes care and management.

It can reduce the burden of monitoring and managing blood glucose. Thus, development of artificial pancreas will bring in new growth avenues for the key players in the market.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Definition

3.1.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

3.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices of Drivers

3.2.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Service

6. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Application

7. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

