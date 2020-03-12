Global Contextual Advertising Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2025

Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Contextual Advertising Market” To Its Research Database.
The Global Contextual Advertising Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contextual Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
Contextual advertising is a form of targeted advertising for advertisements appearing on websites or other media, such as content displayed in mobile browsers. The advertisements themselves are selected and served by automated systems based on the identity of the user and the content displayed.
North America holds the largest share of the contextual advertising market owing to the strong presence of key players offering advertising technologies in this region. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global contextual advertising market in 2018, while the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the presence of countries such as China, Japan, and India in this region. These countries have a large number of internet users, which, in turn, creates huge opportunities for advertisers.
In 2018, the global Contextual Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3096737
The key players covered in this study
Beijing Miteno Communication Technology
Microsoft
Amazon
Aol
Yahoo
IAC
Amobee
Act-On Software
Simplycast
Inmobi
Flytxt
Infolinks
Adobe Systems
Sap
Marketo
Millennial Media
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Activity-based Advertising
Location-based Advertising
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants
Telecom and IT
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Media and Entertainment
Travel, Transportation, and Automobile
Healthcare
Academia and Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3096737
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contextual Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contextual Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]