Global Contextual Advertising Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2025

Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Contextual Advertising Market” To Its Research Database.

The Global Contextual Advertising Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contextual Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

Contextual advertising is a form of targeted advertising for advertisements appearing on websites or other media, such as content displayed in mobile browsers. The advertisements themselves are selected and served by automated systems based on the identity of the user and the content displayed.

North America holds the largest share of the contextual advertising market owing to the strong presence of key players offering advertising technologies in this region. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global contextual advertising market in 2018, while the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the presence of countries such as China, Japan, and India in this region. These countries have a large number of internet users, which, in turn, creates huge opportunities for advertisers.

In 2018, the global Contextual Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3096737

The key players covered in this study

Google

Beijing Miteno Communication Technology

Facebook

Microsoft

Amazon

Aol

Yahoo

Twitter

IAC

Amobee

Act-On Software

Simplycast

Inmobi

Flytxt

Infolinks

Adobe Systems

Sap

Marketo

Millennial Media

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Activity-based Advertising

Location-based Advertising

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Travel, Transportation, and Automobile

Healthcare

Academia and Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3096737

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contextual Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contextual Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]