Global Context Aware Computing Market: Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2017 – 2025

Context Aware Computing (CAC) may be defined as patterns of computing which takes into account situational information about things and surroundings, places and people for delivery of situation centric functions and content. The specialized computing pattern mainly aims at predicting needs based on certain trends. These are used to innovate quality of interaction with various end users. Increase in industry demand with an objective to attain better target prospects for leveraging these systems is estimated to drive the global Context Aware Computing market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.Context aware computing facilitates quick decision making both at individual and organizational level. The sophisticated software saves, analyze and captures data. It then sends this data across a network which basically delivers required context with the help of an end device. Thus, growing awareness and popularity of context aware computing is expected to boost the demand of this market during the forecast period.CAC basically retrieves data which is based on user preference. It is not based on a single technology but it is a combination of cloud, big data and mobile technologies.

Global Context Aware Computing market has been segmented on the basis of type of context, network, product and end user industry. By type of context, the market is further bifurcated into computing context , user context , physical context and time context .On the basis of network type the market is segmented into Wireless Cellular Networks , Wireless Local Area Networks (Wlan) , Wireless Personal Area Network (Pan) and Body Area Network (Ban) .By product segment is further bifurcated into active maps , adaptive phones , augmented reality and guide systems , conference assistants , cyberguides , fieldwork , shopping assistants and others. End user segment is further segregated into retail, power and energy, healthcare, logistics and transportation, oil and gas and telecommunications among others. Introduction of context aware computing in healthcare industry is predicted to boost improvements in medical surgery during the forecast period.

Wireless communication technologies, network bandwidth, embedded systems and developments in sensor technologies are expected to fuel the demand of CAC applications during the forecast period. In addition, high investments in augmented reality smart glasses are also expected to drive the global Context Aware Computing market during the forecast period. Trend shows that enterprises are focusing on investing in context aware applications. Moreover, technological advancements are also expected to drive this market during the forecast period. Furthermore, adoption and awareness regarding context aware computing is expected to rise during the projection period owing to increase in demand of smartphones and mobile computing devices. This in turn is expected to impact the global Context Aware Computing market in a positive way. Increase in demand of smart wearables is other factors that are fuelling the demand of this market. However, concerns regarding user intent, cyber forage, adaptation strategy and energy management are restraining the growth of this market during the forecast period. Information overload and human attention are other factors restraining the growth of this market during the forecast period. In addition, future of mobile computing serves as opportunity for the global Context Aware Computing market.

Geographically, global Context Aware Computing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In 2016, North America held the largest share of the Context Aware Computing market owing to increase in demand of BYOD (bring your own device) concept, tablets and dynamic consumer preferences in this region. The U.S is the largest contributor in this regional market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Context Aware Computing market owing to the rapid adoption of technology in this region. All these factors are expected to increase the demand of Context Aware Computing market during the forecast period from 2017- 2025.

The major players operating in the global Context Aware Computing market includes Amazon.Com, Inc. .(The U.S), Apple Inc (The U.S), Intel Corporation (The U.S), Samsung, Inc.(South Korea), Google Inc (The U.S) Microsoft (The U.S) and Baidu (China) among others.

