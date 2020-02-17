Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2025 – Market Research Report 2019

Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Growing need to optimize the internet traffic is driving the content distribution network (CDN) market.

Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market is valued at USD 9.90 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 57.15 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 28.46 % over the forecast period.

A content delivery network (CDN) refers to a geographically distributed group of servers which provides quick delivery of internet content. A content delivery network (CDN) enables rapid transfer of different assets required for loading internet content such as HTML pages, javascript files, stylesheets, images, and videos. CDN keep servers at the exchange points in order to improve speed and connectivity, where these internet exchange points (IXP) are primary locations where different Internet providers (ISPs) and CDNs connect with each other to have a shared access by reducing costs and transit times in high speed data delivery. CDNs can reduce the file size while transferring a data by using some procedures such as minification and file compression. Moreover, CDN helps to handle large internet traffic by diverting the users to different servers, thereby load is distributed efficiently.

Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market report is segmented on the type, solutions, service providers, end user, applications and by regional & country level. Based upon type, global content distribution network (CDN) market is segmented into CDN and Non Video CDN. On the basis of solutions the market is classified into CDN analytics and monitoring, CDN delivery, transparent caching, digital rights management, video indexing, video content management and online video streaming solutions. On the basis of service providers the market is segmented into free CDN, peer?to-peer CDN, traditional commercial CDN and Telco CDN. Furthermore, as per end user, market is classified into small scale enterprise, medium scale enterprise and large scale enterprise. Based upon applications, global content distribution network (CDN) market is segmented as E commerce, mobile operators, online gaming, advertisement, internet service providers, healthcare, academic institutions, government offices and media and entertainment.

The regions covered in this global content distribution network (CDN) market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Report–

Some major key players for global content distribution network (CDN) market are Level 3 Communications (US), Google (US), Akamai (US) and Limelight Networks (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Internap (US), Verizon (US), CDNetworks (Korea), Tata Communications (India and Singapore), and StackPath (US). The key innovators identified are Cedexis (US), Imperva Incapsula (US), Fastly (US), CacheFly (US), Cloudflare (US) and others.

