Global Content Discovery Solutions Market: Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2018 – 2026

Evolution of the internet and rise of new platforms including social media has transformed the scale of content on media platforms. With the growing content on media platforms it has transformed traditional content search & process as rising content on websites has introduced advanced solutions & tools to manage overload content. Content discovery solutions helps to manage overload of content (data) on the websites. Content discovery solutions help to analyze large, structured, and unstructured data to detect and predict relationships, patterns, and irregularities. The solution also provides content search, discovery, and monitoring for applications such as advertising, legal, and campaign management.

The global content discovery solutions market is expanding at a rapid pace. Demand for advanced content tools is on the rise among organizations as it manages the traffic flow and overload of content and uploading content on proper platforms. Content discovery solutions are another technological development that has changed & influenced social media platforms. With increasing content on sites, social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are supporting content discovery solutions to search content by hashtags to understand trending content on the platforms. Globally, many organizations publish a huge quantum of information and it is necessary to manage the content flow on the websites to deliver right content to the users.

The content published on websites are from any platform such as Entertainment content (music, video, etc), news, government’s blogs, private/public organizations information, universities & research institutions. Further, increasing viral videos and images on social media platforms has increased adoption of content discovery solutions. Moreover, some of the countries such as Japan and India, government are taking initiative to deploy digital marketing concept to promote products & services, this concept would drive the market growth in coming years.

Growing adoption of social media platforms as marketing tools is anticipated to drive the content discovery solutions market in the coming years. Social media platforms is recognized as best advertising platform, it provides platform for organizations upload information and for digital marketing purpose. Increasing implementation of digital marketing in organizations is expected to support the growth of the content discovery solutions market. Further, increasing adoption of mobile devices globally would lead to increased content on the platform, which would create opportunity for the content discovery solutions market. In enterprises, concern about the security of content is expected to restrain the growth of the content discovery solutions market.

The global content discovery solutions market can be segmented based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, and region. The component segment can be divided into software and services. Based on deployment model, the global content discovery solutions market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud-based software. In terms of enterprise size, the market can be classified into small & medium, and large enterprises. Content discovery solutions help small & medium enterprises to increase brand recognition and manage the website content to increase traffic. Growing start-ups in content discovery solutions would support growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global content discovery solutions market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. These geographic regions are further analyzed at the country level, wherein top countries across North America are the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The top countries in Middle East & Africa and South America include GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Major companies operating in the global content discovery solutions market include XroadMedia, Proofpoint, Convergent AI, TiVo Corporation, Red Bee Media., MarTech Series, Mobile Posse, Viaccess-Orca Interactive, and Dalet.

