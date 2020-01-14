Global Container Orchestration Market increasing demand with leading players, Revenue Growth, Forecast 2026

Container orchestration system is the process of determining the current and past locations of a container. This helps trace or track containers throughout the supply-chain, from the manufacturer to the end-consumer. Furthermore, it helps manufacturers reduce piracy by ensuring easy recognition of original products. The container orchestration market is estimated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. The implementation of container orchestration system helps manufacturers enhance efficiency of their distribution channel and reduce piracy.

Expansion of the container orchestration market in the near future is anticipated to be fuelled by the increase in rate of adoption of automation in logistics and shipping services. Rapid expansion of the internet retailing market and increase in popularity of online shopping, globally, are driving the overall logistics market, which in turn is boosting the container orchestration market.

Implementation of advanced technology, such as RFID, provides quick reading and high levels of security. Nevertheless, the high implementation cost of aggregation & serialization solutions, coupled with lack of common standards and regulations, is expected to restrain the market. The software solutions segment held a major share of the container orchestration market, in terms of revenue, in 2017.

The global container orchestration market can be segmented based on product, technology, and region. Based on product, the container orchestration market can be classified into hardware and software. The software segment can be further sub-segmented into bundle tracking, line controller, case tracking, and shipment manager solutions. The hardware segment can be further split into marking and printing solutions, barcode scanners, checkweighers, monitoring and verification solutions, labeling solutions, and RFID readers. In terms of technology, the market can be segregated into RFID, 2D barcodes, and linear barcodes. The RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Technological advantages, such as high data storage capacity, high durability, and reusability, and no requirement of line of sight are key factors driving the segment. The marking and printing solutions sub-segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the market, while the 2D barcodes segment is anticipated to account for a notable share of the market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global container orchestration market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global container orchestration market by the end of the forecast period. This dominance is primarily due to the presence of several global players in this region, especially in the U.S. and Canada coupled with large volume of trade. Europe is also projected to hold a significant share of the global market. This trend can be attributed to the increasing focus on innovations through research and development and IT technologies in developed countries in the region. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace between 2018 and 2026. Increasing import and export in the region along with the growing adherence toward regulatory compliances are key factors driving the container orchestration market in Asia Pacific. Expanding economies in Asia Pacific, such as India and China, are emerging as preferred choices for investors owing to the significant potential these countries possess in terms of trade.

Key players operating in the global container orchestration market include Acquia, Amazon Web Services, AppDynamics, DigitalOcean, Fuze , Google Inc., Infosys, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Lucid Software, MapR, Mendix, Tesla, and Twilio Inc. These leading companies have primarily focused on collaboration, partnerships, new product launches, and expansion in order to strengthen their position in the global container orchestration market.

