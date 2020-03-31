Global Contactless Smart Cards Market 2019 by Companies, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Contactless Smart Cards Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A contactless smart card is a contactless credential whose dimensions are credit-card size. Its embedded integrated circuits can store (and sometimes process) data and communicate with a terminal via NFC. Commonplace uses include transit tickets and passports.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Contactless Smart Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Latest PDF Sample of Contactless Smart Cards Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/142381

Smart cards are pocket-sized cards that contain integrated circuits and can be used for individual identification and authentication by organizations across various sectors. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by factors like the high convenience of contactless smart cards and the augmented utilization of contactless smart cards by governments to address their rising need for security.

The rising need for a tamper-resistant system will be the key driver for the growth of this market. Smart cards with magnetic strips have the capability to store financial information about end users. However, these cards can easily be tampered with, which will result in the loss of personal information or data. Since contactless smart cards with PIN codes are difficult to tamper with, they are increasingly being adopted to bolster the safety of the card holder’s accounts.

In this market research, analysts have estimated the government ID sector to be the largest market segment during the estimated period. The growing need for contactless smart cards in government organizations for individual identification and authentication will result in this market segment’s impressive CAGR of over 30% until 2020.

Brief about Contactless Smart Cards Market Report with TOC @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-contactless-smart-cards-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

The worldwide market for Contactless Smart Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Safran

Watchdata

Morpho

Sony

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

CardLogix

Advanced Card Systems

SpringCard

Secura Key

DataCard

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/142381

Market Segment by Type, covers

RFID

RFIC

RFCPU

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Access Control

Payment

Transit

Government ID

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Contactless Smart Cards market.

Chapter 1, to describe Contactless Smart Cards Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Contactless Smart Cards, with sales, revenue, and price of Contactless Smart Cards, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Contactless Smart Cards, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Contactless Smart Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Contactless Smart Cards sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1 Contactless Smart Cards Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 RFID

1.2.2 RFIC

1.2.3 RFCPU

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Access Control

1.3.2 Payment

1.3.3 Transit

1.3.4 Government ID

1.3.5 Others

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gemalto

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Contactless Smart Cards Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Gemalto Contactless Smart Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Chapter Three: Global Contactless Smart Cards Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Contactless Smart Cards Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Contactless Smart Cards Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Contactless Smart Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Contactless Smart Cards Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Contactless Smart Cards Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: North America Contactless Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Contactless Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Contactless Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Contactless Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Contactless Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Contactless Smart Cards Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Contactless Smart Cards Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Contactless Smart Cards Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Discount The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/142381

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/