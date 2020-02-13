Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Contact Adhesives Market 2019 Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Contact adhesives, also known as contact cements, belonging to special adhesives, which are coated on two adherend surfaces and bond two coated surfaces through contacting with each other.

Coat of the adhesive is applied to each surface and then allowed to dry and become tacky before the two surfaces are joined together. Contact adhesives can provide the advantage of high initial strength.

Contact adhesives can be used in construction, shoes, transportation and other industry.



Scope of the Report:

Chloroprene rubber (CR) and styrenebutadiene-styrene (SBS) are the main raw materials. Chloroprene rubber (CR) account for the largest share. Large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors.

Contact adhesives are often applied in construction, shoes, transportation, of which construction industry occupy the largest share.

The global contact adhesives industry is mature. The production of contact adhesives will increase from 1355.06 KMT in 2010 to 1678.19 KMT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.96 %.

This report focuses on the Contact Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Henkel

H.B. FULLER

3M

ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

Eastman Chemical

ITW

Sika

Bison

Wilsonart

Bostik

Permatex

Jowat

Newstar Adhesives

Permoseal

Genkem

CRC

UHU

K-FLEX

James Walker

Henkel(China)

3M(China)

Gleihow New Materials

Evergain Adhesive

Tonsan Adhesive

Lushi Chemical

Jindun Chemical

PLYFIT INDUSTRIES

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CR

SBS

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Shoes

Transportation

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Contact Adhesives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Contact Adhesives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Contact Adhesives in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Contact Adhesives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Contact Adhesives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Contact Adhesives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Contact Adhesives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

