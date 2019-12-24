Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Athletic Bags Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The Global Athletic Bags Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Athletic Bags market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Athletic Bags is expected to reach about 13034.44 Million Dollars by 2025 from 10695.31 Million Dollars in 2018, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.87% during the analysis period, 2018-2025.

During the past few years, the global consumption of Athletic Bags increases by 162.77 M Units in 2018 from 128.60 M Units in 2013, with an average growth rate of more than 4.83%.

Regionally, North America is the biggest Consumption area of Athletic Bags in the world and china is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 6.34%

For next few years, the Athletic Bags revenue would will tend to be smooth and global consumption of Athletic Bags will be 230.33 M Units in 2025. With the development of technology and decline of consumption cost, the price of Athletic Bag will keep declining, and the profit margin will decline too.

This report focuses on the Athletic Bags in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike, Inc.

Adidas

Decathlon Group

VF Corporation

Under Armour

Puma SE

ASICS

Armani

ANTA

New Balance

Columbia Sportswear

Converse

Mizuno Corporation

Li Ning

Kappa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Backpacks

Duffle Bags

Drawstring Bags

Tote Bags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Kids

