Aluminium powder is powdered aluminium. This was originally produced by mechanical means using a stamp mill to create flakes. Subsequently, a process of spraying molten aluminium to create a powder of droplets was developed by E. J. Hall in the 1920s. The resulting powder might then be processed further in a ball mill to flatten it into flakes for use as a coating or pigment.

The global consumption of aluminum powder increased from 263 K MT in 2014 to 272 K MT in 2018 at an average annual growth rate of more than 0.84%.

This report focuses on the Aluminium Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alcoa

Kymera International

UC RUnited StatesL

Toyal Group

Xinfa Group

Henan Yuanyang

Hunan Goldsky

Hunan Ningxiang Jiweixin

Luxi Jinyuan

Hunan Goldhorse

Angang Group

JiangsuTianyuan

Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment

Metal Powder Company

Arasan Aluminium Industries

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spherical Aluminum Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Photovoltaic Electronic Paste Industry

Paint and Pigment Industry

Refractory Materials Industry

Others

