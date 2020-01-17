Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Popular Trends 2019-2025| Fleetmatics GPS, Novatel Wireless, Telogis Inc, Auto Page Inc., MiX Telematics, NavMan, Verizon Telematics

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

In 2018, the global Consumer Telematics Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Consumer Telematics Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Telematics Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Omnitracs Ltd.

BMW AG (Assist)

Ford Motor Co. (SYNC)

General Motors (OnStar)

Agero Connected Services Inc.

Harman Infotainment

Toyota Motors(Entune)

Bosch Automotive Technologies

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Continental Automotive

Airbiquity Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Fleetmatics GPS

Novatel Wireless

Telogis Inc

Auto Page Inc.

MiX Telematics

NavMan

TomTom NV

Verizon Telematics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated Telematics

Embedded Telematics

Tethered Telematics

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicle Telematics

Commercial Vehicle Telematics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Telematics Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Telematics Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

