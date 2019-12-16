Global Construction Stone Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Construction Stone Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Construction Stone Market That Was Valued At 27.05 Billion USD In 2014

Limestone has been used as a building material for thousands of years. Natural stone is one of the most luxurious materials available for architecture and interior design. The report covers limestone, marble, granite, quartz and more.

The global consumption of Construction Stone increases from 2069420 K MT in 2014 to 2510058 K MT in 2019, at a CAGR of more than 3.94%. In 2018, the global Construction Stone market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 60.81% of global Construction Stone consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 14.53% global consumption share.

At present, this industry has a rather high dispersion. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Construction Stone. The major manufacturers of Construction Stone are concentrated in Cosentino, Caesarstone, Dupont, Compac, Indiana Limestone Company, Levantina and Hanwha L&C. The global Construction Stone market that was valued at 27.05 Billion USD in 2014 is up to be worth 34.2 Billion USD by the end of 2019, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 4.80%.

Quality Construction Stone is used for a range of applications such as Construction Materials, Flooring and Kitchen Countertops. The Construction Stone market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction Materials which accounts for nearly 96.38% of total downstream consumption in 2018.

Construction Stone consist of Limestone, Granite, Marble and others; limestone takes 96.28% of total construction stone production. Although limestone production is high, its price is low.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Construction Stone production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the production of Construction Stone is estimated to be 3217545 K MT. On product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

