The Global Construction Plastics Market was valued at USD 72.88 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 122.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Construction Plastics?

Construction plastics is defined as a plastic polymer that is treated chemically in order to obtain products for construction industry. These plastics have numerous applications in different purposes, such as flooring, cladding & roof membranes, cables, flooring & wall covering, insulation, piping, and window & door panels.

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as rising Demand for PVC in Building & Construction Industry and growing Demand for Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Plastics have been driving the global Construction Plastics Market. On the other hand, various restraining factors such as slow economy of China and Prohibition of PVC Products in Green Building might hamper the global market at a global level.

The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Construction Plastics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Construction Plastics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Construction Plastics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players as given below:

• Dowdupont Inc

• BASF SE

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• Excelite

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION PLASTICS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION PLASTICS MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION PLASTICS MARKET, BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.2 Non-Residential

5.3 Residential

6 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION PLASTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.2 Pipes

6.3 Windows & Doors

6.4 Insulation Materials

6.5 Others

7 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION PLASTICS MARKET, BY PLASTIC TYPE

7.1 Overview

7.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

7.3 Polyethylene

7.4 Polypropylene

7.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.6 Others

Continue…

