Global Construction Fabrics Competition Situation Research Report 2019

This report covers five top regions of the globe and countries within, which shows the status of regional development, consisting of market value, volume, size, and price data.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Sioen Industries Nv

Low & Bonar

Sattler AG

Saint-Gobain

Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

Serge Ferrari

Hiraoka & Co. Ltd.

Endutex Coated Technical Textiles

Verseidag-Indutex GmbH

Hightex GmbH

Additional Company Profiles

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PVC

ETFE

PTFE

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Tensile Architecture

Facades

Awnings & Canopies

Regions Covered in the Global Construction Fabrics Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in TOC: