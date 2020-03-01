Global Construction Estimating Software Market 2019 by Size, Demand Growth, Technology, Business Opportunity, Rising Trends, Top Companies, Regional Analysis and Forecast till 2024

Global Construction Estimating Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time.

Types of construction estimating software are included Cloud, SaaS, Web; Installed-PC; Installed-Mobile. The key applications are: Construction Party, Intermediaries, Party A in construction industry, and others. And Construction Party was the largest application which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016. USA, China and Australia are now the key developers of construction estimating software. There are some other vendors, such as Shenjimiaosuan, Lubansoft, in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by Glodon.

UDA Technologies, Bluebeam, RedTeam, Microsoft, JBKnowledge, Takeoff Live, FastEST, Vision InfoSoft, QuoteSoft, eTakeoff, ProEst, BuildingConnected, PrioSoft, Advanced Electrical Technologies, AppliCad and Glodon are the key suppliers in the global Construction estimating software market. Top 10 took up about 54.29% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up less than 20% of the Chinese market.

The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Glodon

UDA Technologies

Bluebeam

RedTeam

Microsoft

JBKnowledge

Takeoff Live

FastEST

Vision InfoSoft

QuoteSoft

eTakeoff

ProEst

BuildingConnected

PrioSoft

Advanced Electrical Technologies

AppliCad

This study considers the Construction Estimating Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Installed-PC

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Party A

Intermediaries

Construction Party

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Construction Estimating Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Construction Estimating Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Construction Estimating Software Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Construction Estimating Software by Players

4 Construction Estimating Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Construction Estimating Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Glodon

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Glodon Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Glodon News

11.2 UDA Technologies

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered

11.2.3 UDA Technologies Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 UDA Technologies News

11.3 Bluebeam

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Bluebeam Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bluebeam News

11.4 RedTeam

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered

11.4.3 RedTeam Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 RedTeam News

11.5 Microsoft

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Microsoft Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Microsoft News

11.6 JBKnowledge

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered

11.6.3 JBKnowledge Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 JBKnowledge News

11.7 Takeoff Live

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Takeoff Live Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Takeoff Live News

…Continued

