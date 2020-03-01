Global Construction Estimating Software Market 2019 by Size, Demand Growth, Technology, Business Opportunity, Rising Trends, Top Companies, Regional Analysis and Forecast till 2024

Global Construction Estimating Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time.
Types of construction estimating software are included Cloud, SaaS, Web; Installed-PC; Installed-Mobile. The key applications are: Construction Party, Intermediaries, Party A in construction industry, and others. And Construction Party was the largest application which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016. USA, China and Australia are now the key developers of construction estimating software. There are some other vendors, such as Shenjimiaosuan, Lubansoft, in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by Glodon.
UDA Technologies, Bluebeam, RedTeam, Microsoft, JBKnowledge, Takeoff Live, FastEST, Vision InfoSoft, QuoteSoft, eTakeoff, ProEst, BuildingConnected, PrioSoft, Advanced Electrical Technologies, AppliCad and Glodon are the key suppliers in the global Construction estimating software market. Top 10 took up about 54.29% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up less than 20% of the Chinese market.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2786937
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Glodon
UDA Technologies
Bluebeam
RedTeam
Microsoft
JBKnowledge
Takeoff Live
FastEST
Vision InfoSoft
QuoteSoft
eTakeoff
ProEst
BuildingConnected
PrioSoft
Advanced Electrical Technologies
AppliCad
This study considers the Construction Estimating Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Cloud, SaaS, Web
Installed-PC
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Party A
Intermediaries
Construction Party
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2786937
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Construction Estimating Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Construction Estimating Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Construction Estimating Software Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Construction Estimating Software by Players
4 Construction Estimating Software by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Construction Estimating Software Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Glodon
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Glodon Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Glodon News
11.2 UDA Technologies
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered
11.2.3 UDA Technologies Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 UDA Technologies News
11.3 Bluebeam
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Bluebeam Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Bluebeam News
11.4 RedTeam
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered
11.4.3 RedTeam Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 RedTeam News
11.5 Microsoft
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Microsoft Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Microsoft News
11.6 JBKnowledge
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered
11.6.3 JBKnowledge Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 JBKnowledge News
11.7 Takeoff Live
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Construction Estimating Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Takeoff Live Construction Estimating Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Takeoff Live News
…Continued
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.