Global Connected Vending Machines Consumption Market 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities

Global Connected Vending Machines Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report with Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Connected Vending Machines Market” Forecast to 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Connected Vending Machines market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Connected Vending Machines market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Connected vending machine is a machine that dispenses items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine. The first modern vending machines were developed in England in the early 20th century and dispensed postcards.

The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available already two decades ago. It has still taken years for the technology to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The market has nevertheless gained momentum in recent years as more and more vending operators have started to deploy cashless payment systems and vending telemetry solutions at a larger scale. Demand for cashless payments is currently the main market driver.

However, vending telemetry is forecasted to have a more transformational effect on the industry in the future as these solutions enable vending operators to substantially improve their operational efficiency. The global installed base of connected vending machines grew by 16.22 percent to over 140 thousand units in 2014.

The Connected Vending Machines Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Bevarage

Commodity

Food

Other

Segmentation by application:

Airport

Railway Station

School

Business Center

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fuji Electric

Azkoyen Group

Crane

Jofemar

Westomatic

Seaga

Evoca Group

Deutsche Wurlitzer

Automated Merchandising Systems

Sielaff

Bianchi Vending Group

Royal Vendors

FAS International

SandenVendo

Fushi Bingshan

TCN Vending Machine

Fuhong Vending

Kimma

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Connected Vending Machines market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Connected Vending Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Connected Vending Machines players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Connected Vending Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Connected Vending Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Connected Vending Machines Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Connected Vending Machines Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Connected Vending Machines Segment by Type

2.2.1 Company Formations

2.2.2 Company Law Compliance Services

2.2.3 Corporate Governance Services

2.3 Connected Vending Machines Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Connected Vending Machines Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Connected Vending Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Connected Vending Machines Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Connected Vending Machines by Players

3.1 Global Connected Vending Machines Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Connected Vending Machines Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Connected Vending Machines Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Connected Vending Machines Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Connected Vending Machines by Regions

4.1 Connected Vending Machines Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Connected Vending Machines Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Connected Vending Machines Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Connected Vending Machines Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Connected Vending Machines Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Connected Vending Machines Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Connected Vending Machines Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

….Continued

