Global Connected Home Security System Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

Global Connected Home Security System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Connected home security system is a set of integrated systems connects to your home Wi-Fi network so you can monitor and control your security devices using your smartphone and an app. Entry-level systems typically include a couple of door and window sensors, a motion detector, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, or a proprietary mesh network. You can add extra door, motion, and window sensors to provide coverage for your entire house and build a comprehensive system that includes door locks, garage door openers, indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, lights, sirens, smoke/CO detectors, water sensors, and more. The key part of connected home security system is smart Hub or smart control panel. The hub connects to your router via a wired ethernet connection and infiltrates your airwaves with a signal that the smart home devices respond to. Therefore, our data covers the entire system. Our data does not cover separate components.

Connected home security system is a small smart system. In the past few years, the industry has shown great market potential. Honeywell, ADT, Samsung, Panasonic and Vivint are the main players in the market. Honeywell is a global leader. In 2016, Honeywell holds 23% of the sales market share.

In 2019, the global Connected Home Security System market size was US$ 109 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Connected Home Security System market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Connected Home Security System industry.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Monitor System

Alarm System

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Villa

Apartment

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The Connected Home Security System key manufacturers in this market include:

Honeywell

ADT

Securitas

Panasonic

Samsung

Vivint

LifeShield

Scout Alarm

