Global Connected Car Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Connected Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Car development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alpine Electronics

BMW

Delphi Automotive

Ford Motor

NXP Semiconductors

Audi

Bosch

Continental

Google

Mercedes-Benz

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded solutions

Integrated solutions

Tethered solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Infotainment

Navigation

Telematics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Car development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Car are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Car Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Embedded solutions

1.4.3 Integrated solutions

1.4.4 Tethered solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Car Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Infotainment

1.5.3 Navigation

1.5.4 Telematics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Car Market Size

2.2 Connected Car Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Connected Car Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Connected Car Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Car Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Connected Car Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Connected Car Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Connected Car Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Connected Car Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Car Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Car Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Connected Car Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Connected Car Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Alpine Electronics

12.1.1 Alpine Electronics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.1.4 Alpine Electronics Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alpine Electronics Recent Development

12.2 BMW

12.2.1 BMW Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.2.4 BMW Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 BMW Recent Development

12.3 Delphi Automotive

12.3.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.3.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

12.4 Ford Motor

12.4.1 Ford Motor Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.4.4 Ford Motor Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ford Motor Recent Development

12.5 NXP Semiconductors

12.5.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.5.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.6 Audi

12.6.1 Audi Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.6.4 Audi Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Audi Recent Development

12.7 Bosch

12.7.1 Bosch Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.7.4 Bosch Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.8 Continental

12.8.1 Continental Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.8.4 Continental Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Continental Recent Development

12.9 Google

12.9.1 Google Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.9.4 Google Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Google Recent Development

12.10 Mercedes-Benz

12.10.1 Mercedes-Benz Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Connected Car Introduction

12.10.4 Mercedes-Benz Revenue in Connected Car Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Mercedes-Benz Recent Development

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3863273-global-connected-car-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

