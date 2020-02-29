Global Connected Agriculture Market 2024 | Analysis By- Orange, SYSPRO, Epicor Software Corporation, The Sage Group plc and others.

The market research report from Global Connected Agriculture Market also reviews major market players, major collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, trend innovation and business policies. The Global Connected Agriculture Market report presents market insights that enable businesses to settle on sustainable, lucrative strategies. This market research report includes in-depth market analysis and numerous related factors ranging from market drivers to competitive analysis, market constraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenue. The Global Connected Agriculture Market report analyzes and estimates the general drivers of the market in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with consumer buying patterns and therefore market growth and development. In addition, the report analyzes common market conditions such as price of the product, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and growth rate of the market, giving businesses a hand in deciding multiple strategies. The Global Connected Agriculture Market report conducted SWOT analysis and many other standard steps of data research, analysis and collection.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global connected agriculture market are-Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, PTC, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Vodafone Group, Accenture, AT&T Intellectual Property, LINK LABS, Orange, SYSPRO, Epicor Software Corporation, The Sage Group plc and others.

Market Analysis: Global Connected Agriculture Market

The Global Connected Agriculture Market accounted for USD 1.62 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition:

Connected agriculture can be used to solve issues with the help of mobile technology. Farmers need to enhance their skills and knowledge to improve their productivity of farming and raise the income in order to elude poverty. With the help of such an advanced technology, there is a greater investment. The source of telecommunication may act as the major driver in the growth of connected agriculture market. On the other side, limited availability of arable land may hamper the market.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Connected Agriculture Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Connected Agriculture Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Segmentation:

The global connected agriculture market is segmented on the basis of solution into network management, agriculture asset management, supervisory control and data acquisition, logistics and supply chain management, smart water management, and others.

On the basis of service, the global connected agriculture market is segmented into professional services, and managed services. The professional services segment is further sub-segmented into consulting services, integration and deployment services, and support and maintenance services

On the basis of platform, the global connected agriculture market is segmented into device management, application enablement, and connectivity management.

On the basis of application, the global connected agriculture market is segmented into farm planning and management, agricultural finance, and others. The farm planning and management segment is further sub segmented into field monitoring and management, weather forecasting, production planning and maintenance, supply chain management.

On the basis of geography, the global connected agriculture market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for connected agriculture market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.

Key focus of the report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

