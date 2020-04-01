Global Conformal Coatings Market 2019-2025 has Huge Potential to Grow Exponentially: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., DOW Corning, H.B. Fuller, Chase Corporation, Electrolube, Europlasma NV,Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Illinois Tool Works

Global Conformal Coatings Market, By Type (Acrylics, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone, Parylene, Other type), By End User (Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defence, Industrial, Marine Other End Users), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Conformal Coatings Market

The Global Conformal Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 15.35 million by 2025, from USD 10.63 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast by 2025.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Global Conformal Coatings Market

Some of the major players operating in the global conformal coatings market are

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Illinois Tool Works

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.Ltd.

DOW Corning

B. Fuller

Chase Corporation

Electrolube

Europlasma NV

MG Chemicals

Kisco Conformal Coatings LLC

Dymax Corporation

Protech Powder Inc.

Altana AG Electrical Insulation

ACC Silicones Ltd.

CSL Silicones Inc.

Peters Group

Conins Pune

Anabond Limited

Creative Materials.

Avante International Technologies

Masterbond, Aalpha Conformal Coatings

Dolph C John

ACL Staticide and Electro-Lite Corp., among others.

Market Definition: Global Conformal Coatings Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the conformal coatings market in the next 8 years. Conformal coating material is a thin polymeric film which ‘conforms’ to the contours of a printed circuit board(PCB) to protect the board’s components. These are generally 25 to 75 micrometer thick coatings.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand from automotive & transportation industry in Asia-pacific

Increased operational parameters for electronic components in aerospace & defence industry

Expensive replacement and repairing in case of damage

Technological restraints

Market Segmentation: Global Conformal Coatings Market

The global conformal coatings market is segmented based on product type, end user, application, distribution channel, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global conformal coatings market is segmented into acrylics, epoxy, urethane, silicone, parylene and, other types.

the global conformal coatings market is segmented into acrylics, epoxy, urethane, silicone, parylene and, other types. On the basis of end user, the global conformal coatings market is segmented into electronics, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defence, industrial, marine, and others.

Based on geography, the global conformal coatings market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Conformal Coatings Market

The global conformal coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conformal coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

