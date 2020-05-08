Global Confectionery Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Confectionery Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Confectionery refers to a large rang of food items that mainly contain or wrapped by chocolate, sugar and some fillings like sweeteners, texturizers, emulsifiers etc.

Scope of the Report:

First, the confectionery industry concentration is not high; there are more than ten hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the United States and the Western European countries. In the world wide, the giants mainly distribute in the United States and Europe. The United States and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Mars and Hershey, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Nestle has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Haribo that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang province, and the high-end market is dominated by Mars, Perfetti, Hershey, Cadbury and Nestle etc.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to the aimed consumption market. The giants set up their factories all over the world for expanding market. These giants strengthen themselves through merger and acquisition through the world.

Third, all manufactures are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments overseas.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the people’s income level and consuming preference, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to enhance the quality of life, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of confectionery will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is very mature and competitive, the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Confectionery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 18300 million US$ in 2024, from 15000 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Confectionery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mars(US)

Mondelez International(US)

Nestle(CH)

Meiji Holdings(JP)

Ferrero Group(IT)

Hershey Foods(US)

Arcor(AR)

Perfetti Van Melle(NL)

Haribo(DE)

Lindt & Sprüngli(CH)

Barry Callebaut(CH)

Yildiz Holding(TR)

August Storck(DE)

General Mills(US)

Orion Confectionery(KR)

Uniconf(RU)

Lotte Confectionery(KR)

Bourbon Corp(JP)

Crown Confectionery(KR)

Roshen Confectionery(UA)

Ferrara Candy(US)

Orkla ASA(NO)

Raisio Group(FI)

Morinaga(JP)

Cemoi(FR)

Jelly Belly(US)

Cloetta(NL)

Ritter Sport(DE)

Petra Foods(SG)

Amul(IN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sugar confectionery

Chocolate

Gum

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wedding

Festivals

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Confectionery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Confectionery, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Confectionery in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Confectionery competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Confectionery breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Confectionery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Confectionery sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Confectionery Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Confectionery Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Confectionery by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Confectionery by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Confectionery by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Confectionery by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Confectionery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Confectionery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Confectionery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Confectionery Market Forecast (2019-2024)

