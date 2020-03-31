Global Conductive Polymers Market Growth Opportunities, Status, Segment, Share, Size and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2024

Conductive polymers have a wide variety of applications in various industries, ranging from production of medicine, healthcare, renewable energy devices, such as photovoltaic cells, to manufacturing of display materials, chip packaging, sensors, plastic transistors, and ultra-capacitors. Conductive polymers are used in a wide range of electrical appliances such as energy devices, electronics, and actuators, and as an alternate to inorganic semiconductor counterpart.

The growth of the global conducting polymers market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for advancements in miniaturization of electronic components. Compact electronic devices are comparatively faster than larger devices as the signals in compact devices do not have to travel as far as in the larger devices. Lower costs, greater density, and higher speed are the additional benefits of miniaturization.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are 3M, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin, Sumitomo Chemical, etc. Major manufacturers are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Conductive Polymers market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6167.6 million by 2024, from US$ 4208 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Conductive Polymers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Conductive Polymers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Conductive Polymers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Electrically Conducting Polymers

Thermally Conducting Polymers

Segmentation by application:

ESD & EMI Protection

Antistatic Packaging & Electrostatic Coating

Actuators & Sensors

Batteries

Capacitors

Organic Solar Cells

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

RTP Company

Parker Hannifin

Sumitomo Chemical

Premix OY

Heraeus Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro

Polyone Corporation

Celanese

Rieke Metals Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Sabic

DOW & Dupont

Kenner Material & System

Westlake Plastics Co.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Conductive Polymers market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Conductive Polymers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Conductive Polymers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Conductive Polymers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Conductive Polymers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Conductive Polymers by Players

Chapter Four: Conductive Polymers by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Conductive Polymers Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

