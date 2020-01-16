Global Condom Market 2019 by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Condom Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Condom Market 2019-2024

Condom is a sheath-shaped barrier device that may be used during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy and spreading sexually transmitted infections (STIs/STDs) such as HIV/AIDS. It is rolled onto an erect penis before intercourse and blocks ejaculated semen from entering the body of a sexual partner. Condoms are also used during fellatio and for collection of semen for use in infertility treatment. In the modern age, condoms are most often made from latex, but some are made from other materials such as polyurethane, polyisoprene, or lamb intestine.

Scope of the Global Condom Market Report

This report focuses on the Condom in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Global production of the Condoms is about 32674 Million Pcs in 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. Currently, the largest production region is Asia. The durex brand occupies the largest markets share.

The main consumption regions are relative dispersion. The Condom’s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and population. Currently, the largest consumption region is China, China occupies about 1/3 market share.

The price has been rising continuously; the average price is about 118 USD Per K Pcs in 2015. The gross margin has the different trend with the price.

The import volume is very large; the consumption volume of USA mainly depends on import. Currently, the Condoms have a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. Most of the factories are moving to Asia.

In the future, the Condoms will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and brand effect. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken.

The worldwide market for Condom is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 7050 million US$ in 2024, from 4470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Condom Market Segment by Manufacturers

Durex

Okamoto

Trojan

Ansell

Sagami

Gulin Latex

NOX

Global Condom Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Condom Market Segment by Type

Latex

Non-Latex

Global Condom Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Under 25

25-34

35-49

Above 50

Some of the Points cover in Global Condom Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Condom Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Condom Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Condom Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Condom Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Condom Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Condom Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Condom Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

