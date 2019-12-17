Global Condenser Microphones Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Condenser Microphones Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Condenser Microphones Market Is Valued At 924.28 Million US$ In 2017

Condenser microphones are based on an electrically-charged diaphragm/backplate assembly which forms a sound-sensitive capacitor. Here, sound waves vibrate a very thin metal or metal-coated-plastic diaphragm. The diaphragm is mounted just in front of a rigid metal or metal-coated-ceramic backplate. In electrical terms this assembly or element is known as a capacitor (historically called a “condenser”), which has the ability to store a charge or voltage. When the element is charged, an electric field is created between the diaphragm and the backplate, proportional to the spacing between them. It is the variation of this spacing, due to the motion of the diaphragm relative to the backplate, that produces the electrical signal corresponding to the sound picked up by a condenser microphone.

The construction of a condenser microphone must include some provision for maintaining the electrical charge or polarizing voltage. An electret condenser microphone has a permanent charge, maintained by a special material deposited on the backplate or on the diaphragm. Non-electret types are charged (polarized) by means of an external power source. The majority of condenser microphones for sound reinforcement are of the electret type.

With the development of entertainment industry, the demand of Condenser Microphones constantly increased in these years. In 2017, the global Condenser Microphones market is led by United States, capturing about 31.16% of global Condenser Microphones consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.12% global consumption share. At present, this industry is dispersion. The major manufacturers of Condenser Microphones including Shure, Sennheiser, Sony and Audio-Technica. The global Condenser Microphones market that was valued at 924.28 million USD in 2017 is estimated to be worth 1141.71 million USD by the end of 2025, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 2.68%.

Condenser microphones have always been the preferred type for studio recording. Due to its extremely low mass, the diaphragm of a condenser microphone can follow the sound waves more accurately than that of a dynamic microphone with a (relatively) heavy moving coil attached. Condenser microphones, therefore, offer superior sound quality. Of all microphone types, condensers have the widest frequency response and the best transient response (transients are fast bursts of energy, e.g. the attack of a drum or the “pick” of an acoustic guitar). Also, condenser microphones usually offer much higher sensitivity (i.e. Production) and lower noise than dynamic microphones. Globally, the Condenser Microphones market is mainly driven by growing demand for Studio which accounts for nearly 55.89% of total downstream consumption of condenser microphones in global.

The classifications of Condenser Microphones are Large-Diaphragm Condenser, Small-Diaphragm Condenser and Others (Lavalier, etc.) It can be widely used in many scenes. Survey results showed that 65.32% of the Condenser Microphones market is Large-Diaphragm Condenser in 2017.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States and China are the major leaders in the international market of Condenser Microphones. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

Conclusively, the Condenser Microphones manufacture industry has an expected future, the markets will still growing over time. So in the next few years, Condenser Microphones consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Condenser Microphones is estimated to be 6111 K Unit.

