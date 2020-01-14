Global Concrete Admixtures Market 2019-2025| Competitors, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis- The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sika AG, W.R. Grace & Co., Rpm International Inc., Chryso S.A.S., Mapei S.P.A

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Concrete Admixtures Sales Market Report 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Concrete Admixtures market status and forecast, categorizes the global Concrete Admixtures market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).



Air-entraining agents is the fastest-growing concrete admixtures. The Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & African regions are expected to grow at promising rates in the next five years. The growing population trend in Asia-Pacific region and the need for improved infrastructure is anticipated to increase the global demand for concrete admixtures

The global Concrete Admixtures market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

The DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE

Sika AG

W.R. Grace & Co.

Rpm International Inc.

Chryso S.A.S.

Mapei S.P.A

Pidilite Industries

Fosroc International Ltd

Cico Technologies Ltd.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Superplasticizers

Normal Plasticizers

Accelerating Agents

Retarding Agents

Air-Entraining Agents

Waterproofing Agents

Others



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Concrete Admixtures sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Concrete Admixtures players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

