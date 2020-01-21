Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Computer On Module (COM) market will register a 12.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2810 million by 2024, from US$ 1380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Computer On Module (COM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies(Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

CompuLab

Variscite

Digi International

Olimex Ltd

Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)

Critical Link, LLC

IWave Systems Technologies

Calixto Systems

This study considers the Computer On Module (COM) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

ARM Architecture

X86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Computer On Module (COM) by Players

4 Computer On Module (COM) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

…Continued

