Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Computer On Module (COM) market will register a 12.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2810 million by 2024, from US$ 1380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Computer On Module (COM) business, shared in Chapter 3.
A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kontron
Congatec
MSC Technologies(Avnet)
Advantech
ADLink
Portwell
Eurotech
SECO srl
Technexion
Phytec
Axiomtek
Aaeon
Toradex
EMAC
Avalue Technology
CompuLab
Variscite
Digi International
Olimex Ltd
Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)
Critical Link, LLC
IWave Systems Technologies
Calixto Systems
This study considers the Computer On Module (COM) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
ARM Architecture
X86 Architecture
Power Architecture
Other Architecture
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industrial Automation
Medical
Entertainment
Transportation
Test & Measurement
Other
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Computer On Module (COM) by Players
4 Computer On Module (COM) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
…Continued
