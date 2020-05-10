Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Elastic stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Elastic stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing elastic stockings even if they have not recently undergone scleratherapy treatment for varicose veins.

The global sales of elastic stockings are estimated from 24937 K Pairs in 2011 to 34077 K Pairs in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 6%. In 2016, the global elastic stockings sale market was led by USA, Europe, China and Japan, and USA and Europe are the most important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers distributed around the world and the major manufacturers activities of elastic stockings are Medtronic (Covidien), Sigvaris, BSN Medical, Medi, Juzo etc. The top five companies holding 60% sales share in 2016.

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of elastic stockings. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of elastic stockings, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the elastic stockings industry in some extent.

Elastic stockings can be classified into two types: gradient socks and anti-embolism socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 76% of the total sale amount in 2016.

People with venous disorders, such as edema, phlebitis and varicose veins is the main consumer of elastic stockings. Among them, ambulatory patients who have long periods of sitting and standing, such as nurses, traveler, and teachers are largest consumer of stretch socks, with the market share of 63.02% in 2016.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and with the economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to their status of physical health, especially in rural places that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of elastic stockings will increase and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve.

The global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market is valued at 1280 million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Medtronic(Covidien)

Sigvaris

Medi

BSN Medical

Juzo

3M

Bauerfeind AG

Thuasne Corporate

Pretty Legs Hosiery

Salzmann-Group

Paul Hartmann

Cizeta Medicali

Belsana Medical

Gloria Med

Zhende Medical Group

Maizi

TOKO

Okamoto Corporation

Zhejiang Sameri

MD

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

By Application, the market can be split into

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

