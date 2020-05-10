In this report, the Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-compression-stockings-elastic-stockings-market-professional-survey-report-2018
This report studies the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Elastic stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Elastic stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing elastic stockings even if they have not recently undergone scleratherapy treatment for varicose veins.
The global sales of elastic stockings are estimated from 24937 K Pairs in 2011 to 34077 K Pairs in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 6%. In 2016, the global elastic stockings sale market was led by USA, Europe, China and Japan, and USA and Europe are the most important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers distributed around the world and the major manufacturers activities of elastic stockings are Medtronic (Covidien), Sigvaris, BSN Medical, Medi, Juzo etc. The top five companies holding 60% sales share in 2016.
Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of elastic stockings. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of elastic stockings, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the elastic stockings industry in some extent.
Elastic stockings can be classified into two types: gradient socks and anti-embolism socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 76% of the total sale amount in 2016.
People with venous disorders, such as edema, phlebitis and varicose veins is the main consumer of elastic stockings. Among them, ambulatory patients who have long periods of sitting and standing, such as nurses, traveler, and teachers are largest consumer of stretch socks, with the market share of 63.02% in 2016.
We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and with the economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to their status of physical health, especially in rural places that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of elastic stockings will increase and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve.
The global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market is valued at 1280 million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Medtronic(Covidien)
Sigvaris
Medi
BSN Medical
Juzo
3M
Bauerfeind AG
Thuasne Corporate
Pretty Legs Hosiery
Salzmann-Group
Paul Hartmann
Cizeta Medicali
Belsana Medical
Gloria Med
Zhende Medical Group
Maizi
TOKO
Okamoto Corporation
Zhejiang Sameri
MD
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Gradient Socks
Anti-Embolism Socks
By Application, the market can be split into
Ambulatory Patients
Post-operative Patients
Pregnant Women
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Manufacturers
Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-compression-stockings-elastic-stockings-market-professional-survey-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com