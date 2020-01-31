Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region 2018-2025

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market By Source (Unconventional Methods, Associated Gas and Non-Associated Gas) and Application (Heavy/Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy/Medium Duty Buses, Light Duty Vehicle (LDV) and Other Applications) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Industry Outlook

The compressed natural gas (CNG) is a source of fuel that is produced using natural gas compressing to under 1% of the standard atmospheric volume, or is about 3,600 PSI. This gas may be utilized instead of diesel or gasoline in any vehicle having the kit of CNG conversion accessible or the engine of CNG. The utilization of the natural gas as a fuel for vehicle was first presented in later years of 1800s, with the initial patented Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) from the US. According to recent survey the number has expanded to more than 15 million CNG vehicles over the globe. The gas is safer compared to other options of fuel, even if it spills it will disperse quickly as been lighter than air. Therefore, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source the market is further divided into Unconventional Methods, Associated Gas and Non-Associated Gas. The section non-associated gas is dominating the market owing to rising exploration of reservoirs related to unconventional & non-associated gas.

On the basis of Application the market is further divided into Heavy/Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy/Medium Duty Buses, Light Duty Vehicle (LDV) and Other Applications. The light duty vehicle (LDV) section is dominating the market owing to rising demand for vehicles running on natural gas due to rise in clean fuel automobiles, various players of market introducing CNG fuel tanks in-built in the automobiles, etc.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market owing to factors like; rising demand for NGVs & increases in the income for spending with the middle class in the economies like India, Malaysia, China, etc., many public transport agencies opting to CNG vehicles and other factors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

Continued…

