Global Composite Wind Power Blades Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materialsa 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).

The wind power generation industry has grown rapidly and expanded worldwide in recent years to meet high global demand for clean electricity. In addition, from 2008 to 2014, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations in GWs increased by more than three times. Wind energy is now used in over 80 countries, 24 of which have more than 1 GW installed. The rapid growth in the wind power generation industry has been driven by population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy and water resource management, the increasing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy and accelerated urbanization in developing countries, among other factors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LM Wind Power

Vestas

Enercon

Tecsis

Gamesa

Suzlon

TPI Composites

Siemens

CARBON ROTEC

Acciona

Inox Wind

Zhongfu Lianzhong

Avic

Sinoma

TMT

New United

United Power

Mingyang

XEMC New Energy

DEC

Composite Wind Power Blades Breakdown Data by Type

less than 1.5 MW

1.5 MW

1.5-2.0 MW

2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

5.0 MW

Composite Wind Power Blades Breakdown Data by Application

Offshore

Onshore

Composite Wind Power Blades Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

