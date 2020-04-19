Global Composite Repairs Market Overview to 2024 | Top Companies: Milliken Infrastructure, T.D. Williamson, West System, WR Composite, Fibrwrap, Concrete Repairs Ltd.,Upwind Solutions, Total Wind Group A/S, Technical Wind Services, Citadel Technologies

Market Analysis: Global Composite Repairs Market

The Global Composite Repairs Market accounted for USD 10.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast till 2024.

Market Definition: Global Composite Repairs Market

Composite repair is an ISO- and ASTM-qualified repair technology used to repair defects in composite materials. Composite repairing rectifies defects in a wide range of equipment such as large diameter pipelines, high pressure piping systems, bends, flanges, valves, gaskets, fittings, pressurized vessels and tanks, saddles, main body connections, supports, nozzles and tees.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Global Composite Repairs Market

Some of the major players in composite repairs are,

Air France-KLM E&M

HAECO

Upwind Solutions

Total Wind Group A/S

Technical Wind Services

Citadel Technologies

Milliken Infrastructure

D. Williamson

West System

WR Composite

Fibrwrap

Concrete Repairs Ltd.

Walker Technical Resources Ltd.

Furmanite Corporation

Armor Plate

Composite Technologies Ltd

FGS Composites

Hamble Yacht Services

Crawford Composites LLC.

Delft Infra Composite sand many more.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising investment in restoration of old structures

Cost saving associated with composite structure repair

Market Restraint:

Low penetration developed countries

Development of self-healing composites

Market Segmentation: Global Composite Repairs Market

The composite repairs market is segmented on the basis of type structural, semi-structural, cosmetic and others.

On the basis of process market is segmented into hand lay-up, vacuum infusion, autoclave and others.

vacuum infusion, autoclave and others. On the basis of end-user market is segmented into aerospace & defense , wind energy, automotive & transportation and others.

, wind energy, automotive & transportation and others. On the basis of geography, the composite repairs market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Competitive Landscape: Global Composite Repairs Market

The global composite repairs market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

