Global Composite Repairs Market Overview to 2024 | Top Companies: Milliken Infrastructure, T.D. Williamson, West System, WR Composite, Fibrwrap, Concrete Repairs Ltd.,Upwind Solutions, Total Wind Group A/S, Technical Wind Services, Citadel Technologies

Market Analysis: Global Composite Repairs Market
The Global Composite Repairs Market accounted for USD 10.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast till 2024.
Market Definition: Global Composite Repairs Market
Composite repair is an ISO- and ASTM-qualified repair technology used to repair defects in composite materials. Composite repairing rectifies defects in a wide range of equipment such as large diameter pipelines, high pressure piping systems, bends, flanges, valves, gaskets, fittings, pressurized vessels and tanks, saddles, main body connections, supports, nozzles and tees.
Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Global Composite Repairs Market
Some of the major players in composite repairs are,
- Air France-KLM E&M
- HAECO
- Upwind Solutions
- Total Wind Group A/S
- Technical Wind Services
- Citadel Technologies
- Milliken Infrastructure
- D. Williamson
- West System
- WR Composite
- Fibrwrap
- Concrete Repairs Ltd.
- Walker Technical Resources Ltd.
- Furmanite Corporation
- Armor Plate
- Composite Technologies Ltd
- FGS Composites
- Hamble Yacht Services
- Crawford Composites LLC.
- Delft Infra Composite sand many more.
Major Market Drivers:
- Rising investment in restoration of old structures
- Cost saving associated with composite structure repair
Market Restraint:
- Low penetration developed countries
- Development of self-healing composites
Market Segmentation: Global Composite Repairs Market
The composite repairs market is segmented on the basis of type structural, semi-structural, cosmetic and others.
- On the basis of process market is segmented into hand lay-up, vacuum infusion, autoclave and others.
- On the basis of end-user market is segmented into aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive & transportation and others.
- On the basis of geography, the composite repairs market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Competitive Landscape: Global Composite Repairs Market
The global composite repairs market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
